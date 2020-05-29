As part of ongoing efforts to support community amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, local Edward Jones teams announced a donation of $25,000 to support United Way and its community response efforts in Enid.
“As we grapple with an issue of enormous scale and human impact, we are dedicated to serving our community through the lens of our mission and values,” said Rob Bullis, Edward Jones financial adviser. “For nearly a century, local Edward Jones teams have had the privilege of serving our clients, communities, and future generations. We believe that together with United Way, we can make a difference and, together, we will overcome this unprecedented challenge. At Edward Jones, our ‘culture of caring’ means we seek to make a difference in people’s lives as we help families accomplish their goals, champion our associates’ unique contributions and strengthen communities by caring for our communities and local organizations to create meaningful impact.”
The donation will help provide necessities such as food, clothing and shelter to those who are impacted by COVID-19.
“We are in uncharted territory, learning together how we can best keep our families and loved ones safe and healthy. We are so thankful for our local Edward Jones teams and their help to fight for individuals and families who are affected by this pandemic in our community,” said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
For information on the COVID-19 fund and how to help, visit https://www.unitedwayenid.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=2 or call United Way at (580) 237-0821.
