Education board seeks $3.2 billion from state Legislature

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.