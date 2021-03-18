State and tribal leaders continue to deal with the fallout from last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling concerning the Creek reservation in Eastern Oklahoma.
The Supreme Court, in the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma, ruled in July 2020 that the Muscogee (Creek) reservation had never been disestablished, and that Native Americans accused of crimes on tribal lands should be tried in federal court, rather than state court.
The court ruling has led to a rash of cases in which inmates have sought to have their convictions overturned because they were tried in state courts. Two recent decisions by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals now have extended the Supreme Court ruling to the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations.
In response, leaders of the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations want Congress to allow them to join into compacts with the state to share criminal jurisdiction.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is a strong proponent of such shared jurisdiction.
Other nations, including the Creek, Choctaw and Seminole, have not come out in support of such shared jurisdiction, but have expressed a willingness to discuss the issue.
This is an important issue that needs to be resolved quickly.
We are glad some tribal leaders have reached out with one possible solution, and we are happy to see that the others are open to discussing what can be done.
Congress needs to be involved, and Hunter has said the state’s congressional delegation is working the matter.
All parties — Native American tribes, the state and the federal government — see the implications resulting from the McGirt ruling and know that it will take combined and congenial effort to do the right thing.
