The temperatures may not show it, but football season is upon us.
The high school season starts this week, with many Northwest Oklahoma teams taking to the field Thursday and Friday during what officially is zero week. The rest will start the season next week.
The season in the Enid area begins Thursday at Covington-Douglas, with the Wildcats playing host to Timberlake.
More teams will play Friday, including Enid on the road at Putnam City; Chisholm at Perkins-Tryon; and Waukomis at Waynoka.
Optimism is high at the start of the season, with many teams looking to continue success from last year, while others are looking for a fresh start. Fans, too, are optimistic as they head to the stadium to cheer on their teams.
At the same time, many schools already are well into their seasons for other fall sports, including softball, volleyball and cross country.
We would encourage sports fans everywhere to turn out to support their teams and the student-athletes. In many small communities, the town virtually shuts down on game night.
When you head to the football stadium, the gym or wherever, we hope you remember to be courteous as you show your support for your team.
Remember, these are high school kids. It’s fine to cheer for your team, but please keep trash talking and criticism out of it. The same applies to comments about coaches and officials.
Everyone on the field or court is trying their best, so fans should as well. There is no place for rude behavior on the field or in the stands.
Enjoy the action and have fun, and let everyone else have fun, too.
