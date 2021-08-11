It was good to see Loaves & Fishes reopening its doors to clients.
The client-choice food pantry had shut down its facility to clients at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and on July 6 reopened its doors after 15 months of distributing food in its parking lot with reduced hours. Now, Loaves & Fishes is back to allowing clients to shop inside four days a week.
Loaves & Fishes officials are keeping an eye on things and are making sure safety precautions are being taken. Masks or face shields are required for clients, staff and volunteers, and only one person per household is allowed inside at a time, although accommodations can be made as needed.
Hours are 1-4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
We want to praise Loaves & Fishes for carrying on its work during the time the building was closed. Clients still received food, that didn’t stop. However, they were given boxes with “generic things most people like” only on Tuesday and Thursday.
As Katie Burgoon Long, director of operations, said, that came with its own challenges: “My family may really like canned green beans, but your family would rather eat a shoe than eat canned green beans, so by going back to client-choice, we’re reducing food waste, but we’re also promoting dignity and respect where we are no longer telling the clients, ‘We know what’s best for you. These are the foods you’re going to eat this month.’ They’re getting to go through and choose and make their own choices.”
Clients are able to shop at Loaves & Fishes once every 30 days, and have a shopper helper who provides information on points for each client to “get them the most food possible,” Long said.
Anyone who needs assistance from Loaves & Fishes needs to bring a photo ID, proof of address, identification of all people living with the client and proof of income. To see income eligibility, visit www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/get-food.
Loaves & Fishes couldn’t do its great work without an army of volunteers. It takes between 15 and 25 volunteers to run daily operations. If you would like to help, complete the online volunteer application at www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/volunteer.
