Agriculture continues to be a major economic force in Oklahoma.
According to the latest figures from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Annual Wheat Review, the state’s winter wheat crop, which was harvested earlier this year, had a value of $478.4 million.
USDA used an average price of $4.60 per bushel to come up with the figure based on 104 million bushels being harvested.
Northwest Oklahoma once again was the major wheat-producing area in the state.
In fact, Garfield County was No. 1 in the state, with production of 10.45 million bushels. Using the average price of $4.60, that puts the value of the county’s crop at $48.07 million.
Grant County was close behind with production of 10.316 million bushels, valued at about $47.5 million.
Alfalfa County came in at third, with production of 9.608 million bushels, valued at about $44.2 million.
Statewide, this year’s harvest was slightly smaller than what was produced last year. The 2019 crop year harvest totaled 110 million bushels, with a yield of 40 bushels an acre and a price of $4.31 per bushel. Last year’s crop had a value of $474.1 million.
This year saw 2.6 million acres harvested, from 4.25 million bushels planted for all purposes. Last year, 2.75 million bushels were harvested from 4.2 million bushels planted.
The state’s wheat crop has been up and down in the past five years, with the 2016 year crop totaling 136.5 million bushels. Production dropped to 98.6 million bushels for the 2017 crop year, and 70 million bushels for the 2018 crop year before increasing in 2019.
The numbers don’t lie.
Agriculture has been a big part of life in Northwest Oklahoma since the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893, and will continue to be so far into the future.
