LAMONT — , Okla. — Eddy New Home Cemetery Association will have its annual board meeting on Memorial Day, May 31. Anyone with relatives or friends interned in Eddy New Home Cemetery is invited to attend.
The Memorial Day walk-through will be held at the cemetery at 10 a.m. There will be time assessing the property before the group reconvenes at First Christian Church, Lamont, for the annual board meeting and election of 2021-22 officers.
Eddy New Home Cemetery is 7 1/2 miles west of Interstate 35 on U.S. 60 and 2 ½ miles north on the west side.
Lunch also will be provided by First Christian Church. Donations for lunch are accepted and encouraged to continue the annual event.
This year, the association is including audio/video conferencing for the first time. Contact Cynthia Blevins at (832) 715-1558 to set up and practice connecting by May 24.
