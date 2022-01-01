Economic development saw highs, lows in 2021

Enid News & Eagle
The year 2021 was one of triumphs and disappointments.
COVID-19 continued to make headlines, as did the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Enid. Enid’s economic development efforts saw its up and downs, as did the weather.
Today, the Enid News & Eagle looks back at the top stories of the year, as chosen by members of the news staff.
No. 1: Economic development changesEconomic development in Enid and Garfield County had a mixed year as the area business community faced numerous fits and starts throughout 2021.
In March, Koch Fertilizer announced it would invest approximately $150 million on various improvements at its nitrogen production facility located just outside the city on U.S. 412.
Construction was set to begin this year and continue into 2022 on the Koch facility, which is one of the largest employers in the Enid area, as well as the largest consumer of Enid water outside of city limits.
Around 3,000 workers from out-of-town contractors also spent several weeks in Enid performing a maintenance upgrade turnaround at Koch with regular employees, contributing to the local economy.
The city of Enid finally passed its 50,000 population count, according to 2020’s U.S. Census data released in August. The major milestone marked Enid’s return to being the principal city of a Metropolitan Statistical Area since 1980’s census figures.
The figure is a “breaking point” for city programs to receive more state and federal grant funding opportunities, as well as businesses looking to expand with new locations, local officials said.
Enid’s long-planned, long-delayed downtown hotel finally opened its doors in April. The Best Western GLō changed hands a third time to a new owner, Purvish Kothari, who continued to work on the hotel through the year with financial assistance from Enid Regional Development Alliance.
Kothari now is attempting to sell the hotel, though, after deciding to move home to Colorado to take care of his parents. The Best Western still is on the market.
Meanwhile, as widespread supply-chain shortages and skyrocketing costs of building materials gripped the entire nation, noticeable effects were seen here in Enid.
A movie theater tract in The District, the retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriott, continued to appear to be a pipe dream in 2021.
Even after the city had approved an incentive package with Apex Cinemas a year and a half ago, plans to build the theater stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued once construction-related prices began increasing. Other locations in The District such as Hideaway and a new Great Plains Bank location, as well as other business developments in the area, also faced construction delays this year although construction is currently underway on both.
With AMC Classic Theatres closing its Oakwood Mall location just before Christmas, Enid now is without a movie theater for the first time in 60 years.
No. 2: City sees lots
of turnoverMany new faces rose to the front of the line as several longtime figures took a step back form the public eye in 2021.
Three first-time candidates handily won Enid City Commission elections to represent half of the city’s electorate. All were prominently backed by the local conservative citizens’ group Enid Freedom Fighters, which was formed on Facebook the year before.
The new Enid City Commission then approved numerous appointments from the Freedom Fighters to serve on the city’s volunteer-run advisory boards and funding commissions, group members pointed out at the group’s one-year celebration party.
Enid’s two top public safety officials both announced their retirements this year. Enid Fire Chief Joe Jackson left the department after 34 years; Enid Police Chief Brian O’Rourke retired from EPD following more than 40 years on the force.
Leadership positions over at city hall also started opening up in quick succession this year as department heads took other jobs or retired from public service altogether, such as Engineering Director Chris Gdanski, who’s taking over as city manager in Fairview; and Stride Bank Center’s longtime general manager, Kevin Boryzcki, who took a position managing a future event center in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans retired to spend more time with her family after 10 years, as did Autry Technology Center’s superintendent/CEO, Brady McCullough, after six years in Enid.
No. 3 — COVID-19 continuesCOVID-19 continued to be one of the big stories for the second year.
Garfield County Health Department responded to the pandemic early in the year by organizing vaccination clinics at Oakwood Mall that saw hundreds of people receive shots. Military members and volunteers helped staff the clinics, and businesses and individuals pitched in to help feed those devoting their time.
The city of Enid instituted a mask mandate in late 2020, and it continued until March 2021 when the city commission voted 4-3 to rescind it earlier than the April 30 expiration date.
After the number of cases dipped in the middle of the year, people breathed a sigh of relief, but numbers spiked again later as the highly contagious delta and omicron variants swept across the country.
No. 4 — February freezeA strong winter storm plunged Northwest Oklahoma and much of the country into the deep freeze.
Heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures put a strain on utilities trying to cope with the bitter cold. Electric and natural gas usage climbed as people did what they could to stay warm.
Utility leaders urged Oklahomans to conserve as they could, while the Southwest Power Pool implemented rolling power outages to deal with the situation. Utilities saw the cost of natural gas skyrocket — a situation that would mean consumers will pay higher bills for years to come.
In December, Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a monthly charge for OG&E customers to cover costs of the February winter storm.
The charge, $2.12 per month, will be assessed for 28 years. It will help OG&E recoup the more than $748 million the company spent on natural gas in February — seeing the cost balloon from $2 to $3 per thousand cubic fee to $1,100 per thousand cubic feet.
No. 5 — The Christ TreeEnid gained worldwide attention with The One’s Christ Tree.
The 140-foot tall fir tree was touted by organizers as being the tallest live-cut Christmas tree in the world. It was the centerpiece of a series of events celebrating Christmas.
A crowd of 30,000 to 40,000 attended Enid Lights Up the Plains in November when the tree officially was lit.
The city of Enid played a big part in setting up the event area for the tree display. The city constructed sidewalks on both sides of the road where the tree is located, installed bollards at the intersection and constructed the receiver well where the tree has been erected.
Some legal experts have questioned city expenditures for the display. The Freedom from Religion Foundation organization sent the city a letter citing constitutional concerns over the city’s using taxpayer funds to do repair work for the event as “a clear violation” of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which holds that public entities such as governments cannot endorse one religion over another.
In response to the concerns, city commissioners approved making the 100 block of Park between Grand and Independence a public forum specifically intended for events to express rights guaranteed in the First Amendment, such as free exercise of religion, speech and assembly.
In early December, strong winds — gusting to 50 mph — broke off the top 27 feet of the tree. Organizers were able to reattach most of the part that broke off using pins and bolts. A star then was added on top.
Jiffy Trip and Takkion were the two title sponsors of The One, leading dozens of other local sponsoring businesses.