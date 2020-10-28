Early voting starts Thursday

Early in-person voting for Tuesday's general election will begin Thursday at Garfield County Election Board.
Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Polls will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for those who want to vote on election day.
"Lines are possible at peak voting times," Garfield County Election Board Secretery Michael Frisbie said in a news release. "Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot."
County voters will have several races to decide, topped by the presidential race.
There are six sets of candidates for president and vice president: Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Spence; Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris: Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen; independents Jade Simmons and Claudeliah J. Roze; independents Kanye West and Michelle Tidball; and independents Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard.
Also on the ballot are races for:
• U.S. Senate — incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, Democrat Abby Broyles, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit.
• U.S. Representative — incumbent Republican Rep. Frank Lucas and Democrat Zoe Midyett.
• Corporation Commission — incumbent Republican Todd Hiett and Libertarian Todd Hagopian.
• Judicial retention.
• State Questions 805 and 814.
Residents of Lahoma also will vote on two propositions: one to make the treasurer position appointed, and one for a half cent excise tax to raise money fro work on town buildings and facilities.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the election board office, 903 Failing, to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state,or tribal government; show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the election board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted.
Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at www.elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots also are available at the Garfield County Election Board office.
Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes. Alternatively, all blind, visually impaired and physically disabled voters in Garfield County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Garfield County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.
Voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their voter registration to their new address, may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the election board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.
Those who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 can request an emergency absentee ballot. Those who might qualify for an emergency absentee ballot should contact Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 as soon as possible for more information.
