Early voting will begin Thursday, March 31, for voters who want to vote in school board and municipal elections across Northwest Oklahoma.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at County Election Board, 903 Failing. Early voting is not available at polling places.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on election day or who want to avoid long lines,” Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said.
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at regular polling places.
In Garfield County, voters in the Chisholm, Timberlake, Waukomis, Garber, Hennessey, Cimarron and Billings school districts will be able to vote.
Chisholm Public School patrons will decide the Office 2 seat between incumbent Drew Ewbank and challenger Mike Long, an elementary school parent.
Ewbank, an Enid attorney, ran unopposed for office the first time in 2016. He has one child attending Chisholm High School, while another recently graduated.
Long is an Enid Fire Department lieutenant. He has a child in third grade.
School bond proposalsFour Northwest Oklahoma school districts will have bond issue votes this election.
Cimarron Public Schools has two propositions.
The first is for $100,000 to renovate the weight room, buy equipment and install irrigation equipment.
The second is $500,000 for transportation.
Ringwood Public Schools also has two propositions.
The first, for $2.26 million, a variety of projects.
The bulk, about $1.8 million is to renovate the junior high/high school old gymnasium.
The rest is $138,000 for a teacherage; $125,000 for technology equipment; $80,000 for a vehicle; $60,000 for visitor’s bleachers at the football field; and $50,000 for playground equipment.
The second proposition is $180,000 for transportation.
Waynoka Public Schools has one proposition for $1.7 million. It would be used to build a bus barn facility.
Burlington Public Schools has a $10.49 million proposal before voters.
More than $8.6 million would go toward building a gymnasium/community center.
About $1.22 million would be to build a cafeteria/kitchen.
Another $324,809 would be used to build a greenhouse, and $323,005 would be to build classrooms.
School bond issues require a 60 percent super-majority to pass.
School, municipal races across Northwest Oklahoma include:
• Timberlake Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Kodee Shaklee Nickel and Justin Barney.
• Waukomis Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Lindsay Garinger and Jeremiah Benson.
• Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Mike Long and Drew Ewbank.
• Garber Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Doug Stowers and Travis Schovanec.
• Hennessey Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, James M. Matousek and Chandra Garcia-Seiger.
• Billings Public Schools Board of Education Office 1 (unexpired term), Amanda Kendall and Colleen Lynette Pool; Office 2, Marie A. Holba and Kevin West; and Office 5 (unexpired term) Janet Barnhart and Aimie Learned.
• Cherokee Public School Board of Education Office 2, Amber K. Wilhite and Heather Collins.
• Okeene Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Mike Williams and Erica Meiseman.
• City of Kingfisher city commissioner, William T. Tucker and Ryan Detherage.
• Dover Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Matilda A. Caldwell and Adam Schilde.
• Kingfisher Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Mitch Massey and Dana Golbek.
• City of Woodward city commissioner at-large, Steve Bogdahn and Hunter Wellman.
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools Board of Education Office 2, Eddie White and Brandon Spray.
