Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy...isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%.