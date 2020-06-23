Early voting begins Thursday; election secretary urges voters to wear masks

Early voting for Tuesday's primary election will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at county election board offices.
Anyone may vote early, and Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie is urigng voters to wear masks when voting, either early or on Tuesday.
“We clearly cannot provide masks for the entire voting public,” Frisbie said, “but we are following a strict infection protection protocol for every precinct. With that in mind, your poll workers will be using masks, all surfaces and pens will be disinfected. Therefore, I strongly urge all voters to wear masks for their safety and the safety of their fellow voters.”
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
One precinct change is in effect for this election only. Voters in Precinct 110, who normally vote at Enid Health Center, will vote at Champion Park gym, 740 N. 10th. That also is the location for Precinct 103.
Everyone voting will be able to cast a ballot on State Question 802, which would expand Medicaid in the state.
Republicans will decide several races, depending on where in the county they live.
All Republicans will decide these races:
• Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Todd Hiett or Harold Spradling.
• U.S. Senate, Jim Inhofe, J.J. Stitt, Neil Mavis or John Tompkins.
• State Senate District 19, Roland Pederson or David Mason.
• Garfield County Sheriff, Cory Rink, Jody Helm or Dariel Momsen.
Republicans living in state House District 40 will decide between Chad Caldwell and Taylor Venus.
Democrats will get to decide their nominee for U.S. Senate between Elysabeth Britt, Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu and R.O. Cassity Jr.
Garber Public School patrons will decide the Office 5 school board race between Mark Appleton and Levi Bond.
Waukomis Public Schools patrons will decide the Office 4 school board race between Matt Anderson and Wes Felber.
For information, call Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016.
