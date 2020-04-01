ENID, Okla. — Visitors to Enid Woodring Regional Airport now have a safe place to relax and watch airplanes taking off and landing, thanks to a recent Eagle Scout Project.
Ethan Morris, 17, a Life Scout with Troop 11, of Enid, worked with a group of volunteers and other Scouts on March 26 to install 250 feet of fencing on the tarmac side of the airport terminal building, to create a fenced-in aircraft viewing area.
Morris, who's been in Scouting for six years, said he was looking for a project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements, when he was made aware of the need for a safe place for the public to view airplanes from outside the terminal building.
It took about two months to raise the $2,000 in materials needed for the project, Morris said, but he was able to obtain all the materials needed for the fencing through donations.
With all the materials in place, Morris said it only took one evening for him and a team of 10 volunteers he assembled to complete the project.
"It went smoothly," Morris said, adding it took the group about five hours to complete the work.
Deirdre Gurry, airport director at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, said the project will enhance the public's use of the airport.
"We never really had a good area for people to come out and watch takeoffs and landings safely," Gurry said.
She said there already was a green space outside the terminal well-suited for a viewing area, but it needed the fencing to make it safe for the public.
"We're hoping to give people a place to come and be inspired by aviation, and enjoy what our airport has to offer," Gurry said. "It gives our community a safe viewing area. And, I am excited that it gives the community a place where they can enjoy their airport."
Gurry said before this project she'd never had an opportunity to work with Scouts. She was impressed, she said, with how Morris and his team accomplished the task.
"I was incredibly amazed by the professionalism of him, and I was really impressed by the other group of Scouts that came out to help with the project," Gurry said. "It was great leadership and teamwork. It was really nice to see how they worked together."
In addition to Morris' fencing project, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 455, of Enid, also donated picnic tables to furnish the viewing area.
Morris, now in his junior year at Enid High School, said he enjoyed the opportunity to volunteer and complete a project for the community.
In addition to Scouting, Morris is active as the drum line section leader for the EHS Big Blue Band, runs cross country and has been an intern through the EHS Works program.
After graduation, he plans to attend Oklahoma State University and participate in their drum line program.
A date has not yet been set for Morris' Eagle Scout board, but he said it is a relief to have the necessary requirements completed.
"It feels good to say I'm going to cross that line, and reach that goal," he said. "It's been a long road, and a long time, but, it's been good and it's been rewarding."
