Northcutt Chevrolet Buick, Toyota, 3201 W. Garriott in Enid, named Ray Dupy Associate of the Month for August.
For more than 30 years, Dupy has exceeded customers expectations and has been a top-end sales producer for the Northcutt sales departments, according to company officials in a news release.
“Customers know Ray, they like, trust and rely on him to help them with their vehicle purchasing decisions,” the release stated. “For these reasons and more, Ray has proven his dedication to Northcutt’s 100% customer satisfaction goal and he is truly deserving of this recognition.”
