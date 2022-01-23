Drummond High School student Olivia Boeckman has made it to the final round of voting for the 2022-23 state officer team of Oklahoma CareerTech’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student organization.
Boeckman is one of 16 contenders vying for a position on the 10-person team.
She is the daughter of Keith and Lisa Boeckman.
Family and Consumer Sciences Education, and its affiliated student organization FCCLA, are integral components in the CareerTech system. This national student organization helps young men and women become leaders and address personal, family, work and societal issues. More than 13,000 students on Oklahoma high school and technology center campuses are members of FCCLA.
The interview process began Jan. 19 to determine the final slate for state FCCLA officer elections to be held March 24 at the state convention in Oklahoma City.
“Students were interviewed, tested over FCCLA facts and presented a one-minute speech within their region,” said Brittani Phillips, state FCCLA adviser. “Sixteen students were chosen from the second round of interviews and will have their names on the final ballot.”
State officer team members are responsible for duties such as planning and conducting workshops, installing district officers and leading chapter officer training. The officer team also plans and presides over state convention, works with members to increase membership and helps to raise awareness of FCCLA in the state.
“Throughout the year, FCCLA members tackle issues such as teen violence prevention, traffic safety, family issues, career exploration and much more,” Phillips said. “FCCLA programs enrich student learning, improve self-esteem, and serve students with a range of ability levels, economic situations, and cultural influences.”
