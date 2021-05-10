Drummond High School student Olivia Boeckman was elected to serve as state vice president of community service for the Oklahoma Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization.
Boeckman was among 10 students elected at this year’s state convention at Oklahoma City Convention Center. Newly elected officers met with last year’s state office team April 18-20 for training.
Oklahoma FCCLA Adviser Brittani Phillips said students who are elected to the FCCLA state officer team will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills by attending several camps this summer.
“The state officers will be responsible for leading the Oklahoma delegation throughout the next year as we grow and reach even more FCS students across the state,” Phillips said. “And they will also set goals for themselves and Oklahoma FCCLA for the 2021-2022 school year.”
In addition, the Drummond FCCLA chapter was named a Gold Star recipient.
The award recognizes FCCLA chapters that have developed outstanding leadership skills through community service efforts, attendance at leadership conferences, participation in competitive events, and participation in State FCCLA programs.
Other requirements to achieve the award include adviser recognition, participation in Oklahoma FCCLA public relations campaigns, Family and Consumer Sciences enrollment percentages, and chapter members taking on leadership roles within their district and state.
Chapters work to accrue Star Chapter points each year, beginning March 1 and ending the last day of February. This is the highest honor an Oklahoma FCCLA chapter can receive. The award is broken into three categories of recognition: Gold Star Chapter, Silver Star Chapter and Bronze Star Chapter. A chapter must complete activities to receive at least 40 points to receive Gold, 30 points to receive Silver and 20 points to receive Bronze. Out of the more than 400 FCCLA chapters in Oklahoma, 62 chapters were recognized for receiving this award.
Other Northwest Oklahoma chapters achieving Gold Star status were Cherokee, Medford, Ringwood and Waynoka.
Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 10,000 members in 400 local chapters in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. FCCLA national programs and chapter activities help members become leaders in their families, careers and communities. FCCLA is one of seven CareerTech student organizations affiliated with CareerTech career areas. The other six are FFA and agricultural education, Business Professionals of America and business and information technology education, HOSA and health careers education, DECA and marketing education, Technology Student Association and technology engineering, and SkillsUSA and trade and industrial education.
For more information about FCCLA, visit www.fcclainc.org. For more information about the Oklahoma CareerTech System, visit www.okcareertech.org.
