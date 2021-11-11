KREMLIN, Okla. — Drummond edged Caney Valley in the finals of the 33rd annual KHS Invitational Academic Tournament last Saturday, Nov. 6. Medford defeated Kremlin-Hillsdale Red for third place in the 16-team event.
Other quarterfinalists were Ringwood, Plainview JV Red, Caney Valley JV and Kremlin-Hillsdale Black.
An all-star team was selected from the top scorers during the pool play rounds. They were, in order by points scored: Brayden Peckham, Caney Valley; Chase Abele, Medford; Talon McClurg, Drummond; Ian Eastin, Oklahoma Bible Academy; Greyson Ieoger, Timberlake; and Alec Anderson, Ringwood.
The KHS Invitational is an activity sponsored by the KHS National Honor Society and KHS academic teams, coached by Roger Gossen. Awards were provided by Rusco Plastics of North Enid. All proceeds from the event go to fund the KHS academic teams. Other teams participating were Kremlin-Hillsdale White, Enid JV, Alva, Oklahoma Bible Academy, Timberlake, Plainview JV Black, Burlington and Seiling.
