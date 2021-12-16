ORIENTA, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was hospitalized Wednesday with injuries suffered when his truck was blown off U.S. 412 in Major County.
Joshua Adam Owens, 41, was admitted in stable condition to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center with head, trunk and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 12:31 p.m. on U.S. 412 one mile east of the junction with U.S. 281 about 24 miles west of Orienta.
According to the OHP report, Owens was driving a 2015 Volvo truck east on U.S. 412 when he encountered severe crosswinds, which caused his truck to overturn and go off the road. He was pinned for more than an hour before being freed by Fairview Fire Department.
