Construction crews will begin relocation of the waterline along Randolph and Independence starting Monday.
According to the city of Enid, traffic lanes to be affected are: the westbound outside lane of Randolph from Grand to Independence; and the southbound lane of Independence from Randolph to Maple.
Lane closures will be intermittent and will be kept to a minimum, according to the city. Parking along the lane closures will be impacted during construction. The work is expected to last three weeks.
