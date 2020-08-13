Streets downtown will be closed Friday for a glow run, which is scheduled for 7-9 p.m.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about four hours.
Enid News & Eagle
ENID - A Private Service for Mary N. Donaldson, age 94, of Enid will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will be at Waukomis Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The Memorial Service Celebrating the life of Ruby "Jeraldine" Evans will be 1:00 P.M. Today in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made on line at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
ENID - The family of Larry Murray will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital through the funeral home. www.enidwecare.com
