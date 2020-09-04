Several streets downtown will be closed for part of Saturday for Enid Stampede Triathlon.

According to city of Enid, the closures will be 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Affected streets are:

• Adams, Washington, Independence and Grand from Park to Randolph.

• Randolph, Broadway, Main, Oklahoma and Park from Adams to Grand.

• Cherokee from Jefferson to Grand.

• Maine from Adams to 8th and then up to Broadway.

• Broadway to University around Michael Hedges to Randolph.

