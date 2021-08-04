A couple downtown streets will be closed for First Friday.
According to the city of Enid, Washington will be closed from Maple to Kenwood, and Independence will be closed from Randolph to Broadway. The closures will be 5-9:30 p.m.
Funeral Services for Harold Lee Penner, 81, of Fairview, will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Fairview Mennonite Brethren Church, with burial at the Church of God Cemetery. Arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home, Inc.
Service for Dorothy Epp is Sunday, August 8, 2021, 2pm, Crosspoint Church, formerly EMB, 2500 N Van Buren, Enid, Oklahoma. Service arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. www.ladusauevans.com
July 31, 2021 - July 31, 2021[br]Funeral services for Bennett Ryan Kaupke will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Bennett was born July 31, 2021 in Enid to Evan and Brianna (Singleton) Kaupke and p…
Graveside services for John, 93, will be 10:00 am Friday, August 6, 2021 in McGuire Cemetery, Lucien, with John Osmus officiating. Arrangements are under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
