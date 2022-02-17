DOVER, Okla. — A Dover man was injured Wednesday when he was run over and dragged by a tractor.
Richard Milner, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Kingfisher, then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 3:25 p.m. on private property near the intersection of 2930 road and E0710 Road about 7 miles east of Dover, according to an OHP report.
According to the report, Milner was standing between the front and rear wheels of an Allis Chambers tractor with a bale spike trying to start the vehicle. It was in reverse when it started and ran over Milner, according to the report. the bale spike dragged Milner about 27 feet through two fences before it hit a wheat truck.
