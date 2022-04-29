Douglas church

Members of the congregation of Douglas Christian Union Church pose for a photo on Easter Sunday. The church will celebrate its 126 anniversary on Sunday, May 1, 2022. (Photo provided)

Douglas Christian Union Church will celebrate its 126th anniversary on Sunday, May 1.

The service at the church, 203 Commercial in Douglas, will begin at 10:30 a.m., said Robert Stewart, pastor for 14 years.

The first service of the church was held on the first Sunday in May 1896, Stewart said. According to a church history, that first service was held in a sod schoolhouse, on L. J. Daugherty’s farm. There were 12 members in the new church.

A new building was erected and dedicated in 1953, and the Rev. H.I. Jones was pastor. A new organ was dedicated in 1968.

