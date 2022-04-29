Douglas Christian Union Church will celebrate its 126th anniversary on Sunday, May 1.
The service at the church, 203 Commercial in Douglas, will begin at 10:30 a.m., said Robert Stewart, pastor for 14 years.
The first service of the church was held on the first Sunday in May 1896, Stewart said. According to a church history, that first service was held in a sod schoolhouse, on L. J. Daugherty’s farm. There were 12 members in the new church.
A new building was erected and dedicated in 1953, and the Rev. H.I. Jones was pastor. A new organ was dedicated in 1968.
