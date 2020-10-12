YWCA Enid, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma and Schieber's Donuts & Deli are raising awareness of domestic violence with special orders of purple doughnuts.
Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness, and orders will be ready for pickup on Wear Purple Day, Oct. 22.
Organizers are inviting the public to "order a dozen purple donuts to share with friends, family or co-workers, and get the conversation started."
According to the CDC, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence at some point during their lifetimes. About one in three women and almost one in six men will be victims of some form of sexual violence during their lifetimes, according to the CDC.
Doughnuts are $10 per dozen, and all proceeds will benefit United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma.
Place orders by Oct. 16, by calling (580) 234-7581.
Pick up and pay for orders at the YWCA Enid front desk, 525 S. Quincy, beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.