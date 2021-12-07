Enid High School alumni are leaving behind a legacy for science and music students.
Dr. Bert Clampitt and his deceased first wife, Betty, left a significant donation to the EHS science and music departments. Clampitt, who passed away in March, had a PhD in chemistry and physics and Mrs. Clampitt was a pianist and music teacher. It was their wish to support Plainsmen and Pacers in their pursuit of scientific and musical education.
While the family wishes the two donation amounts to remain undisclosed, the funds will be put toward two pianos and repairs for a grand piano as well as STEM lab wireless probes, used on student devices, that will be utilized in physiology, meteorology, chemistry, physics, biology, energy, physical science, early science and environmental science.
EHS Principal Craig Liddell expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the Clampitts generosity.
“We are delighted with the generous gifts received to support our fantastic music department and our innovative science team,” Liddell said. “The pianos will be used by all factions of our music education and the probes and lab kits will fully empower the development of our future scientists and inspire further inquiry and critical thinking within our student body.”
The Clampitt Trust worked with EHS administration to provide what the students need at this time. The Clampitt family is excited to see how their donation will support and serve students for many years to come.
“Our parents were lifelong advocates and supporters of every person’s spiritual and intellectual growth,” said Phillip Clampitt, Dr. Clampitt’s son. “The entire Clampitt family recognizes the close alignment between Enid High School’s mission and our parent’s passions, commitments and aspirations. We are pleased to offer this gift in support of Enid High School’s science and music departments in memory of our wonderful parents.”
EHS will plant a tree with a plaque dedicated to the Clampitts as a gesture of gratitude for their support of EHS students and faculty. There also will be a plaque for Mrs. Clampitt on the new pianos for her commitment to the arts.
“We are very grateful to the Clampitt family for their support of our ventures in these disciplines,” Liddell said. “We believe we will honor Dr. Clampitt and Mrs. Betty Clampitt through great use of these funds that will have a long-lasting impact.”
