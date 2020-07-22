ENID, Okla. — A former Enid Police Department officer was charged last week with a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault and battery.
Robert Louis Grassino, 37, was charged Friday and a warrant for his arrest was issued, online court records show. Bond on the warrant has been denied, and Grassino must appear before a judge before bond will be set.
Enid police announced last month an officer was under investigation for domestic abuse and child molestation and had been placed on administrative suspension.
No other charges have been filed against Grassino, a search of court records show.
Grassino was employed Aug. 1, 2011, by EPD in the department’s Community Intervention Center. He began Nov. 3, 2014, as a parking compliance officer. He became a patrol officer July 21, 2015.
Chief Brian O’Rourke said upon the department learning of the allegations against Grassino, he was reassigned to administrative suspension, without any police powers or responsibilities, to Enid Animal Welfare. O’Rourke said he asked Grassino’s attorney for the officer’s resignation, which Grassino tendered June 22.
The misdemeanor charge accuses Grassino of grabbing the arm of his wife on or about May 23 “with force and violence” with the intent to do her harm.
At 12:09 p.m. May 23, Sgt. Kevin Bezdicek received a call from Grassino, who was working as a patrol officer, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Grassino told the sergeant his wife was “going crazy” and he was going home.
Bezdicek did not approve the release from duty, but Grassino left and went home, according to the affidavit. Later, Bezdicek received information from two witnesses that Grassino, while on duty and in an EPD uniform, caused a public disturbance and assaulted a woman, later identified as his wife, on a public road at 900 W. Oak.
Bezdicek requested Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies check the welfare of Grassino and his wife at their residence at 400 W. Centennial, according to the affidavit. Deputy Cole Harber responded, found both at the residence and confirmed an argument occurred, but both denied anyone was injured. Harber saw no signs of physical confrontation.
Bezdicek notified administration, and Lt. Eric Holtzclaw was assigned an internal criminal investigation, according to the affidavit.
Holtzclaw interviewed several witnesses June 1-3, including a woman and her two daughters, ages 15 and 16, on June 1. The woman said about noon May 23 she was at ABC Park watching her kids’ ball practice when she heard yelling from across the street, according to the affidavit. She said she saw a police officer, later identified as Grassino, yelling and cursing at a woman crying in front of her vehicle at 900 W. Oak.
She said she heard Grassino yell, “I didn’t f------ touch them,” at the woman, later identified as Grassino’s spouse, according to the affidavit. She said she walked toward them and saw the woman was crying and asked if she was OK. She said Grassino interrupted her and said the woman was his wife.
The woman said she was concerned for her welfare and asked again if she was OK, and Grassino’s spouse indicated she was, according to the affidavit. The woman told police she did not witness the assault but her two daughters did.
Holtzclaw interviewed the woman’s daughters June 2.
One said she heard cursing and yelling coming from the roadway about noon on May 23 and saw a uniformed EPD officer yelling at a woman next to a white car, according to the affidavit. She said some of the parents began walking toward the disturbance, and she said the officer, later identified as Grassino, grabbed the woman by the right arm and pushed her from the front of the car to the driver’s side door in a forceful manner. She said she heard Grassino yelling curse words but did not hear the conversation.
On June 3, Holtzclaw spoke with a woman parked at a convenience store who witnessed the incident.
The woman said she was sitting in her truck in parking lot of the store when Grassino drove past her at a high speed and stopped in front of a white vehicle, where a woman had gotten out, according to the affidavit. She said she heard the officer, identified as Grassino, start yelling at the woman who was crying. She said Grassino yelled something to the effect that he didn’t do that to that child.
She said several adults approached the couple from the ball field and she thought Grassino said something like this was his wife and the situation did not concern them, according to the affidavit. She said Grassino was mad, raising his voice and waving his hands. She said Grassino became defensive and left the area. She said she did not see the assault occur.
Holtzclaw scheduled an interview for June 4 with Grassino’s wife, but she declined to be interviewed, according to the affidavit. She provided a statement with the assistance of legal counsel denying any abuse or assault.
She indicated the contact between them May 23 was consensual and she was not hurt, harmed or afraid of her husband, according to the affidavit. She also indicated she would not testify or provide any aid in the prosecution of her husband. She did acknowledge they were going through marital issues and there was an argument that caused an interruption to others at the park. She said she was planning to leave with her kids for a time and indicated they mutually decided to meet at ABC Park.
“Although, ... (Grassino’s wife) claims no assault or unwanted touching occurred it appeared to be heard and seen by several witnesses on scene,” Hotzclaw wrote in the affidavit. “The disturbance itself was acknowledged by ... in her letter as an interruption and also all the witnesses interviewed acknowledged the disturbance and inappropriate behavior of the officer outside the color of the law.”
