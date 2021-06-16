FORT SUPPLY, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Corrections will close William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply by the end of the year, a move that is being called “devastating to Northwest Oklahoma.”
DOC made the announcement in an emailed news release Wednesday.
“The decision to close a facility is always a difficult one,” said DOC Director Scott Crow. “However, in order to assure the safety of our staff and inmates and act as proper stewards of the taxpayer funds we are entrusted with, this decision had to be made.”
State Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, said he heard rumors recently after he was told repeatedly during the recent legislative session Key would not be shut down. He called for a meeting with DOC on Tuesday, and Justin Farris, DOC chief of operations, told him of the closure development.
“He was on the way out to the warden at that time,” Newton said. “That’s when I found out officially.”
The minimum-security prison, opened in 1989, is in Newton’s district.
“It’s devastating to Northwest Oklahoma,” Newton said. “They are going to give all current officers and employees an option to transfer to someplace else in the Department of Corrections which doesn’t make much of a difference if you live in Northwest Oklahoma.”
He said inmates at Key are taken to Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo when they are in need of medical care.
“That helps keep them going. It’s gonna be a major impact on them,” Newton said. “We voiced that concern when we found out, believe me.”
Newton also is concerned about the impact the prison’s closing will have on Fort Supply Public Schools.
“It’s going to be devastating to the school system,” Newton said. “People from Woodward will take their kids to Fort Supply and put them in school out there because they drop them off on the way to work and pick them up when they go back home.”
The closure comes at the end of a long review process, according to the DOC news release.
“Repair and operation costs of the more than 50-year-old facility have continued to increase over the years,” the release states. “The inmate housing units, constructed in 1947 and 1951, were not originally built to prison specifications. ODOC determined that maintaining the infrastructure is untenable, to the degree necessary for safety.”
DOC said in the release it will work to address the needs of the 140 Key employees during the transition. The agency will transfer the approximately 1,000 inmates currently housed at the facility to other minimum-security units.
In January 2020, Newton and state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, met with more than 100 Fort Supply area residents and correctional employees, spurring a letter writing campaign to let the state know how important the facility is to Northwest Oklahoma.
“It seemed to stave them off and I was hoping that would last a little longer than this,” Newton said. “It’s funny during session we kept asking ... and now this happens.”
Key is the largest minimum-security prison in the state covering approximately 3,200 acres, including agricultural services and the Fort Supply Historical Site.
DOC representatives plan to come to Fort Supply and visit with the community, Newton said.
“The DOC is planning on trying to take care of their employees,” Newton said. “This is terrible. I’m very sad, frustrated that I’ve been looking for ideas, especially Harper County. They’ve been hit hard. We’re trying to see about pushing to get some federal money sent out there.”
Newton said he doesn’t know who made the final decision.
“Part of the blame falls upon the voters themselves,” Newton said. “When we passed (State Question) 780, the drug reform on marijuana laws. We released a bunch of people that were in prison.”
Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Correctional Center in Alva, also a minimum-security facility, dropped to around 65% capacity. Key dropped down to around 75% capacity, Newton said.
“I pointed out that we still have two private prisons here in the state that we’re paying to keep people at,” Newton said. “Yet we’re closing our own facilities that have loyal employees and stay there.
“I’m sick about this, I really am,” Newton said. “We don’t need this in Northwest Oklahoma. Northwest Oklahoma needs all the people we can get out here.”
Fogleman writes for the Woodward News.
