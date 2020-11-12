Tickets remain for Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road performing a Fall Homecoming Concert set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
Despite all the work he has done and plans to do, the famous fiddler said he feels it is his decision to remain in Oklahoma that makes the title feel right. Many fans have questioned him.
“Every time I performed, people would say ‘With a talent like yours, what are you doing in Oklahoma?’ It was encouraging but also discouraging.”
One of Dillingham’s goals is to get people to think “with a talent like yours, it is no wonder you’re in Oklahoma.”
Dillingham told Etown magazine he has a special surprise for audiences this year, in addition to having his first public performance with the new title, Oklahoma Ambassador of Goodwill.
On Friday, he plans to enter the stage on a skateboard and highlight love for his state with a new song called “Homa.” It will be the first public performance of the tune Jerry Chenoweth, father of Kristen Chenoweth, said was the kind of song that a singer needs for their career. The lyrics echo his appreciation for his life in Enid and promotes Oklahoma at a time he is being honored for such things. The timing of his accomplishments synced up.
Dillingham never used the words “destined” or “preordained” but said he hoped “every time I’m able to pick up my violin and perform I am able to inspire, encourage and heal people that come see my music.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday. Opening band Dually Noted takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road perform at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Visit www.stridebankcenter.com or call 580-234-1919 for more information. Seating tickets are $15, and general admission tickets are $10. VIP Seating will be in the front rows and include tabletop seating. General admission will be theater seating behind the front rows. Tables and chairs will be socially distanced between parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.