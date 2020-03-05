ENID, Okla. — A program for people with diabetes and their families will be held starting March 13, 2020.
The program is designed for people with type 2 diabetes and their families, but anyone who would like to learn to eat healthier and increase their physical activity is welcome to attend.
Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU extension educator, FCS will teach the LEAD class starting at noon March 13 at the Garfield County OSU Center, 316 E. Oxford. The LEAD class consists of four separate classes.
Classes will include information on living well with diabetes, eating well with diabetes and being physically active with diabetes. Classes will be held March 13, March 20, April 3 and April 10. All will begin at noon and conclude by 1 p.m. Each class will consist of information concerning living with and eating well with diabetes.
The fee of $25 covers all four sessions, a meal at each meeting and all handouts and recipes. The meal will consist of a snack, main dish, starchy side dish, vegetable and dessert with the goal of 45-60 grams of carbohydrates total for the meal. Those interested in attending should register by Tuesday as space will be limited. For information or to enroll, call Garfield County OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.