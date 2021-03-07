Despite dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Enid saw its sales tax collections increase is 2020 over the previous year.
For the year, the city received a little more than $848.2 million in sales tax revenue from Oklahoma Tax Commission. That was a 4.61% increase from the $810.8 million received in 2019. The money is based on retail sales in Enid and revenue generated from online sales. Collections each month represent sales from roughly two months previous.
“It’s surprising in this COVID environment,” said City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who said some of the increase may be attributed to the demand for products people use every day, as well as construction materials.
Many Enid businesses were shut down from late-March to late-April, under an emergency declaration issued by Mayor George Pankonin. The declaration included a stay-at-home order for people, in addition to the closure of non-essential businesses.
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said the increase could be because more people shopped at home, or online, rather than going to other cities to shop.
“Enid continues to serve a trade area of approximately 130,000 people who shop and work in Enid weekly,” Powell said. “Enid and other cities in Oklahoma now receive sales tax revenue from the largest online stores, such as Walmart and Amazon. I believe that as a result of the pandemic more people were doing their shopping locally or online instead of traveling out of town, and this helped keep Enid’s retail sales strong.”
The largest year-over-year increases came early in 2020, with sales tax collections in January 2020 up 28.68% over January 2019, and up 21.42% in February 2020 over February 2019. September 2020 collections also increased by more than 10%, climbing 15.23% over the previous year.
There were some down months, with April 2020 collections dropping the most year-to-year, down 11.26% from April 2019 collections. The next largest decline was in March 2020, which saw collections fall 5.47% over the previous year.
City officials last year set their sights low when they created the budget for the new fiscal year, which began in July 2020, budgeting 10% less because of the pandemic.
“When we completed that budget back in June, we had no idea what to expect,” Gilbert said, “so we planned for the worst, and we thought the worst would be 10% down.”
So far this fiscal year, which runs from July to June, sales and use tax receipts for the city of Enid are 3.42% higher than the previous fiscal year, Gilbert said.
City officials usually are conservative when they are working on the budget and trying to project revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, Gilbert said.
“It’s much better to have extra revenue later in the year that you can appropriate to spend than make cuts,” he said.
What usually ends up happening is the city ends up with more revenue than officials planned for, Gilbert said. Because of the increased tax revenue, Enid City Commission recently was able to add an extra $500,000 for the concrete repair program, boosting spending to $1.1 million and doubling the number of projects for the current budget year.
Powell said she expects big things for this year.
“... Enid is fortunate to have retailers, restaurants, hotels and convenience stores under construction and opening as COVID eases,” she said. “We are poised for an even bigger rebound this year. We have just started getting calls this week from retail and entertainment brands who are making plans for their locations in 2021. The fact that our sales grew last year is getting their attention.”
