With temperatures dropping, Dense Mechanical & Dense Comfort Solutions expanded an innovative way to warm up the holidays this year, by providing free heat and air systems to two area families.
The Dense Cares HVAC Giveaway, which takes nominations and uses an independent committee to select recipients, surprised Keri Benningfield, Oct. 5, at Medford Public Schools, and Lorene Thompson, of Enid, on Oct. 7.
Last year, Dense Cares provided the HVAC giveaway to one family. This year, with all the unique challenges of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, David Lawrence, president and owner of Dense Mechanical & Dense Comfort Solutions, said he wanted to double down on the giveaway.
“We just felt, with COVID and all the hardships in the world right now, we wanted to impact a couple of families going into the holidays,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence, several members of his team and the selection committee surprised Thompson outside her workplace, Great Clips on West Willow, with a new heat and air system, and new water heater, installed at no cost.
Thompson said she recently celebrated her four-year anniversary as a stylist there, and had no idea the surprise was coming.
“I was just really surprised,” Thompson said. “They didn’t let me know at work. They told me we had an inspector coming, so we needed to dress nice.”
Thompson was nominated for the giveaway by her co-worker, Sharon Schiedel.
“Sharon knew for a week, and it drove her crazy not to tell me,” Thompson said with a laugh.
During the presentation, Sharon said she was inspired to nominate Thompson after hearing of recent challenges in her family.
Thompson, who has four children ranging from 18 months to 18 years, said times got tough when a medical condition cost her husband his job.
“It’s been hard for my husband to find a job, because he has seizures and they took his license away,” she said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Things took a turn for the worse when the “new” HVAC system in the house they bought a few years ago turned out to be 20 years old.
“It breaks every summer and every winter,” Thompson said. “We fixed it the last time last year.”
To make matters worse, the family’s hot water heater quit working not long after.
With fall weather setting in, and winter not far behind, Thompson said they were reduced to electric heaters for warmth, and heating water on the stove for baths.
“It means a lot to me to receive this,” she said of the giveaway, “because it probably would have been next tax season before we got anything fixed.
“This is going to help us a lot,” she said. “It’s great. I just really appreciate what they’re doing for all of us.”
Dan Schiedel said he and wife Sharon were glad to see their nomination end in Thompson and her family being helped.
“It’s a great blessing,” Dan said, “and we are so thankful God uses people like David and his team, and others in the community, to bless people in need. We’re just thankful she was chosen, and her family will be safe.”
Lawrence said he started the HVAC giveaway when he bought Dense last year, as a way to give back some of the blessings he’s received.
“It’s a blessing for me and my heart, to be able to impact someone’s life,” Lawrence said. “We started this when I took over in 2019, and every member of our team has really taken this to heart.
“It’s a big impact to be able to pass blessings along to others,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been blessed in my life, and it’s a blessing to pass that on.”
More than just a one-time giveaway, Lawrence said he hopes the project will become part of a bigger movement of contractors helping families in need.
“I think you have to support your community,” Lawrence said. “It’s very critical to be an active member of the community. We have to hold all the pieces together and support each other and work as a team.”
That’s a tall order, but Lawrence said he’s confident the Enid community is up to the task.
“Enid is so unique. I’ve never seen a community that comes together like Enid does,” Lawrence said. “The people are so great, and their hearts are so big for each other.”
Lawrence asked members of the public to help by nominating families in need of HVAC help on the Dense Mechanical & Dense Comfort Solutions Facebook page.
He plans to transform Dense Cares into a nonprofit entity with an independent board, so the program can expand and serve more families in the future.
“We’re going to continue on,” Lawrence said, “and continue to increase what we’re doing and bless others.”
