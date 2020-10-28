Delta Theta Chi Sorority, a national non-collegiate educational sorority, is accepting applications for three $1,600 scholarships.
Requirement call for the students to reside in the United States, have a high scholastic average, show evidence of financial need and who currently are enrolled or planning to enroll in and accredited college/university. These scholarships are awarded annually to students of promise and distinction, organizers said.
All applications must be completed and returned by Feb. 1, 2021 in order to be notified by May 2021. All applications must be submitted and accepted through the local chapter Oklahoma Delta Sorority. Application forms are available on Delta Theta Chi website www.deltathetachi.org. Contact Oklahoma Delta Sharon West, chapter scholarship chairman, 4310 Oakcrest Ave. Enid, OK 73703, or (580) 747-7172 for information.
