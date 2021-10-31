Delta Theta Chi Sorority, a national non-collegiate educational sorority, will be accepting applications for three scholarships worth $1,600 each.
Requirements call for students to live in the United States, have a high scholastic average, show evidence of financial need and to be currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college/university. These scholarships are awarded annually to students of promise and distinction.
Applications must be returned by Feb. 1, 2022, to be notified by May 2022. Applications must be submitted and accepted through the local chapter Oklahoma Delta Sorority.
Application forms are available on Delta Theta Chi’s website, www.deltathetachi.org. For more information, contact Oklahoma Delta Chapter Scholarship chairman Sharon West, 4310 Oakcrest, Enid, OK 73703, or (580) 747-7172.
