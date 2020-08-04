Event planners seeking grant funding from Visit Enid need to be aware of the upcoming deadline for application.
Grant applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 for events held between Oct. 1 and April 30, 2021. Events staged May 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021, will have a March 31, 2021, deadline to submit an application. All grant applications may be submitted at Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott.
The Visit Enid Advisory Board awards grants based upon the event’s ability to attract visitors to Enid. Recipients of Visit Enid grants in past years include Kites Over Enid, Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo, MAYB Basketball Tournament, YMCA Pickleball Tournament and the Mid-America Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament.
Contact Director Marcy Jarrett at (580) 616-7368 or Marcy@VisitEnid.org for a grant application or for more information.
