For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. Cellular’s Future of Good program returns to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities.
U.S. Cellular is celebrating those who turn an injustice into a positive impact for the community and is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions.
Wednesday is the last day Oklahomans can nominate young people ages 6 through 17 who are making a positive impact in U.S. Cellular communities.
“More common today, when youth see something unfair, they do something about it,” said Jeff Heeley, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. “The Future of Good program celebrates those that turn an injustice into a positive impact for the community. U.S. Cellular has always been committed to the future of the communities we serve, that’s why we support the next generation of young humanitarians taking a leading approach to create a brighter future.”
In May, U.S. Cellular will announce six winners who will join the community of more than 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause.
To enter, nominators should visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before Aug. 30.
For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, go to the futureofgood.uscellular.com.
