ENID, Okla. — Several organizations turned out for Saturday in the Park Summer Fun Day in Meadowlake Park. The day included an offering of several activities, including arts and crafts, free food and free medical testing.
The day was sponsored by Tri-County Health Improvement Organization (Tri-CHIO) and featured many volunteer resources.
Organizations included Great Salt Plains Health truck, which was there to offer all sorts of free medical testing, including cholesterol, STD, HIV and pregnancy tests; 2nd District Oklahoma State Health Department, which came to make beaded crafts with kids and to offer free COVID-19 vaccines; and the OU Health Sciences Center, which offered free COVID-19 antibody testing.
The Salvation Army provided free hot dogs, while Starfire Celebrations provided free cotton candy and Meadowlake Park provided free ice cream.
