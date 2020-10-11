ENID, Okla. — People who don’t regularly live on the streets wouldn’t expect how far of a walk it is to just get dinner every night.
Rhonda Stevison, of Enid Faith Ways, said she didn’t realize how far that mile-long walk was both to and from Don Haskins Park to the Salvation Army for its 6 p.m. free meal of chicken and gravy, bread and green beans.
“You don’t think it’s that far, but if it’s cold, that’s going to be quite a lot,” she said Saturday evening. “And I didn’t realize there was a time limit, that you get 30 minutes to eat.”
That nearly 2-mile trek — and the wait until your next, hopefully free meal — is part of the daily (and nightly) routine for those in Enid who don’t have a permanent place to call home.
Enid’s first sleep-out was held Saturday night through Sunday morning to commemorate World Homeless Day. Attendees slept one night in the pavilion at the park, at 515 E. Maine, to mimic a night out on the streets without shelter or showers, following a day of free or donated meals at both a resource fair and the Salvation Army, at 518 N. Independence.
World Homeless Day emerged from online discussions between people working to respond to homelessness from various parts of the world, the first marked on Oct. 10, 2010.
“One day isn’t really going to tell you, but it might give you a brief idea of what they go through,” said Stevison, who organized the event with Holy Cross and regularly ministers to the homeless in Enid.
Other organizations appeared during a resource fair earlier that day in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, including CDSA, United Way, Salvation Army and YWCA, as well as Assist Wireless, which gave away cellphones.
Awareness is the first step, Stevison said, over the voices of those standing and sitting around the park’s pavilion. Its overhead lights were turned on, which several people in the pavilion said doesn’t happen often. The city of Enid also left the bathrooms unlocked for the event, usually shutting them after 5 p.m.
Stevison said she didn’t know the city had disconnected the power outlets, though. No trash cans are in the pavilion, either, the closest by the basketball courts down the hill. Food wrappers, cigarette butts and empty boxes lay scattered on the ground around the four picnic tables people sat on Saturday evening.
The pavilion, along with Government Springs Park, is a common hangout place for Enid’s homeless, Stevison said — moreso since the downtown Breezeway’s tables and amenities were removed.
There after dinner Saturday night, Stevison and other organizers and attendees held an informal, open forum with those who are regularly homeless in Enid for about half an hour. The most common complaint was not having bathrooms, a problem worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stevison, along with members of over 20 local churches, organizations and businesses, also met last week for the first time to figure out the first steps to alleviate what has been perceived as a growing homelessness problem in Enid. That coalition is being called the Enid Community Coalition for the Unsheltered.
James Neal, of Holy Cross, who organized the coalition, said the next step would be gathering a more accurate count of Enid’s homeless population along with CDSA. Neal, also a reporter for the News & Eagle, said most other communities in the region have reported seeing a 30%-50% increase since the pandemic.
Several shelters do operate in Enid, including at the Salvation Army, but its shelter is nighttime only. Forgotten Ministries’ Mercy House is only open during harsher times of the year, and Hope Outreach’s is a weekday shelter. YWCA offers a shelter for emergency housing for women in crisis. CDSA operates a duplex shelter for emergency housing.
Cadelia Rucker, who is homeless, said many living on the streets of Enid are willing to work to earn their keep.
“A lot of us need a hand-up, not a hand-out,” Rucker said, adding about the city: “They’re just not trying; they don’t care.”
This story is part of an ongoing series about homelessness in Enid.
