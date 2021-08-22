The intersection of Davis and Pine will be closed for two days next week for installation of a waterline.
According to the city of Enid, the closure will last Monday and Tuesday.
Carolyn Jane Goodwin, 74-year-old Sharon, OK, resident, passed August 18, 2021. Memorial services will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Chapel, Woodward, OK.
Scotty Lee Williams, 46, passed away August 18, 2021. Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Christian Church in Anthony, Kansas. Memorials to Manchester Cemetery or to Enid SPCA. Arrangements by Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony, KS.
