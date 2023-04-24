ENID, Okla. — The Enid Public Schools Board of Education made it official Monday, April 24, 2023, hiring Dudley Darrow to be the new school superintendent.
Darrow will take over July 1 upon the retirement of Darrell Floyd on June 30. Floyd is retiring after 9 years of leading EPS.
Darrow received a three-year contract at $160,000 a year, full medical insurance, 20 days paid vacation during the three-year contract, contributions to his Oklahoma teachers retirement and paid memberships in organizations helpful to his position.
The board went into executive session at 12:04 p.m. and returned to open session 20 minutes later and unanimously voted for Darrow.
“I feel like I grew up here and am coming back home. I am very humbled about receiving this opportunity,” Darrow said.
Darrow served for 17 years at EPS — 10 years in the classroom before entering school administration in 2011.
He was an assistant principal at Enid High School before becoming principal five years later, then assistant secondary superintendent. This past year he was superintendent at Chisholm Public Schools.
“I look at Floyd as my mentor and plan to carry on with the great job he has done for Enid Public Schools,” Darrow said.
Becky Ostroski, who works for assistant superintendent Angela Rhoads, attended the official vote for Darrow at the EPS Administrative Services Center.
“I came because I worked with Darrow before, and I’m excited he came back to our school district,” she said.
Darrow received his bachelor’s degree in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, his master’s degree in school administration from University of Central Oklahoma and his doctorate from Oklahoma State University. He also has served as an adjunct instructor for NWOSU.
Accountant Dee Plummer also was in the audience.
“I am very happy for Darrow and the school district and feel this is a great choice,” she said.
Darrow’s wife Megan, a local dentist, his son Dallas and daughter Audrey also attended the event.
“I ask the school district to be patient as I make this transition,” Darrow said. “This is a busy time of the year, and I have work to do at Chisholm. I want this to be a smooth transition for everyone, and I know Superintendent Floyd will help make it happen.”
