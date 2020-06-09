Autry Technology Center's "Dare to Lead" luncheon, originally scheduled for next week, has been moved to 11:30 a.m. July 9 in the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
Facilitator Linda Clark will present a "fast-paced preview of the future of leadership through the lens of bravery and courage," according to a press release.
Clark is chair of college relations for Oklahoma State Council for Human Resources, vice president of professional development and education for Oklahoma City Human Resources Society, and is a member of Oklahoma Metro Employers’ Council executive committee.
Clark's presentation will be based on Brené Brown's "Dare to Lead" program — "an empirically based courage-building program designed to support leader agility, team effectiveness and culture change," according to the press release.
Brown is a best-selling author and research professor at the University of Houston.
“We wanted to share this opportunity with as many community members as possible which is why we chose to reschedule the event to July,” said Andy Beck, Autry Tech business and industry services director. “The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. We are hoping this new date will allow the team at the Stride Event Center to better prepare for social distancing guidelines.”
Registration for the luncheon is $39 per person. For more information about the event or to register, visit autrytech.edu/daretolead or call (580) 242-2750.
