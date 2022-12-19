ENID, Okla. — Dangerously cold wind chill values are expected in the Enid area later this week, and authorities are warning people to take precautions now.
"The most concerning things about this kind of cold are the winds and the wind chill," said Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director, in a warning issued Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. "In simple terms, the colder the air temperature and the higher the wind speeds, the colder it will feel on your skin while outdoors. This will also affect animals."
According to National Weather Service, wind chill values Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, 2022, could drop to minus 25 in Enid.
"I can't stress the importance of the dangers that lie ahead with this cold air mass that is moving our way," Honigsberg said. "Yes, we have cold weather, but we don't always have to deal with polar air. This kind of air mass can severely injure you if you don't take proper precautions."
With several days to prepare, Honigsberg said, people should consider some ways to "protect yourself and your family," including:
• Do not go outside with the proper protection and don't leave pets outside unprotected.
• Don't handle water directly with bare hands because it can freeze quickly.
• Don't travel unprepared.
"May sure you have whatever you would need to stay warm, hydrated and fed in the event you end up off the road somewhere," Honigsberg said. "Make sure your phone is charged to 100% before leaving and have a means to charge it along the way."
NWS has issued a wind child watch from Thursday morning through Friday morning for the state, except for the far southeast corner. The north wind could gust to 60 mph.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," according to NWS officials.
The NWS forecast for the Enid area calls for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 20s through Wednesday.
There is a 50% chance of rain and snow Wednesday night, according to NWS, and a 40% chance of snow before noon Thursday.
The high Thursday is expected to be around 23, with a strong north wind. The low Thursday night is forecast to be around minus 4, according to NWS, with a high Friday around 12.
Lows are expected to be in the single digits through Saturday, according to NWS, with Christmas Day expected to be sunny with a high near 33.
