ENID, Okla. — A wind chill warning is in effect for the Enid area through noon Friday.
According to National Weather Service, temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the single digits, and combined with a north wind at 30-40 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, wind chill values will plunge as low as minus 25.
“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” according to the warning. “Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves. Keep pets indoors. Check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.”
The NWS forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow before noon Thursday, with gradual clearing.
The high Thursday is expected to be near 7, with a wind chill value of minus 22, according to NWS. Thursday night should see clear skies with a low near 0 and wind chill values as low as minus 19.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, in a Facebook post Wednesday urged people to be careful.
“I need to stress that you take this seriously,” he said. “Overall, just cover up in layers if you have to be outdoors during any of this. If your clothes get wet, get them changed ASAP If you end up with hypothermia, your life WILL be in danger.”
The cold is expected to continue for several days, with the Enid area not expected to see temperatures above freezing until Christmas Day.
The high Friday is expected to be near 17, according to NWS, under partly sunny skies. Wind will be from the northwest at 8-16 mph, gusting to 23 mph. The low is expected to be around 5.
Saturday will see more of the same, with a high of 26 and a low of 14, according to NWS.
Sunday should see a high of around 39, with a low of 25, according to NWS. Highs Tuesday are expected to reach into the mid-40s.
