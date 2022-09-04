Curttright Honda is now under the ownership of Phil Pulley, who has changed the dealership’s name to Skyway Honda of Enid.
Pulley created the company Bad Boy Mowers nearly 30 years ago in his garage, and sold the company recently for nearly $1 billion, according to Karson Curttright, who will continue in his role as a sales associate at Skyway.
Curttright said the name changed about three weeks ago, although the deal was in the works for about four or five months. He said the deal worked out well for the Curttright family, which they hope will continue to be the case moving forward.
“We were approached out of the blue by an auto group that’s buying dealerships,” Curttright said. “They had recently bought Skyway Honda in Bartlesville, so we had been aware of that deal. We met with the head guy and were able to work out a deal.”
Curttright said he and his father will continue their involvement with Skyway, as they are in employment contracts to keep them there for the next few years. He said his role hasn’t changed, and it has been a stress reliever for his father.
Curttright said the plan wasn’t to sell before talking with Pulley, as they had a 10-year plan until his father retired, with Karson Curttright taking over for his dad.
“The auto industry is kind of nuts right now, and things are up in the air a little bit with hybrid vehicles and electric coming,” Curttright said. “So it was an OK time for my family to get out. This guy approached us and was offering a premium.”
Pulley Management Services has invested in a variety of businesses over the past few years. Skyway Auto Group, which includes the Enid and Bartlesville locations, along with BBI Sports Group LLC., Outlaw Snacks and Battle Armor 4x4 Accessories are among the companies owned by Pulley.
“He’s diversifying, going around and buying dealerships trying to put together an auto group,” Curttright said. “He approached us and said he’d like to buy ours. He’s just got a lot more resources, he’s got a lot more money, and he’s already got several dealerships. I think we’re No. 4 or 5 for him.”
Curttright said having an owner such as Pulley will help in a number of ways. He said their used car lot is going to be loaded up, as well as an advantageous situation with being able to work with other dealerships owned by Pulley to acquire cars that are most in demand.
He said with the business being family owned, when money was made it was invested back into the business. Now, with a bigger pool to draw from, Curttright said Pulley is trying to create brand recognition. He said they are one of the only dealerships offering vehicles at manufacturer suggested retail prices.
“Right now, because he has the money and he can do it, he’s trying to build a name and a brand,” Curttright said. “He’s just getting started. So he wants Skyway to have a good name ... we’re helping people out. We’re doing MSRP on all vehicles, all new, and we’ve got close to 30 used vehicles over the last two weeks. So we’re going to hopefully be able to offer Enid a much larger selection at a better price.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.