ENID, Okla. — Coulten Cue has always enjoyed being involved with Garfield County residents and putting forth his “rural roots” into the local communities.
Cue graduated from Waukomis High School in 2016, and since then, he’s worked in a few capacities for Garfield County — most recently as the Garfield County Election Board’s secretary.
Now, Cue’s next endeavor will be as the general manager of the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, which he said will allow him to do what he’s always enjoyed, with the addition of interacting more with people from outside of Garfield County, too.
“I’m looking forward to being involved and working with everyone. … I’m a person of the people,” he said. “I like to plan events, and I want to make it community-oriented and bring people to the Expo Center for whatever events may be there.”
In February 2022, Cue, who also has an interest in politics and democracy, was approved as GCEB’s secretary.
The job, Cue said, is a “very thankful” one, as he stepped into it during the redistricting process, oversaw a primary school board election five days into the role and had many other duties during his time there.
“The most important part was making sure the public has what’s needed — making sure they all have fair voting rights,” he said. “I enjoyed working with the public.”
After the retirement of Steve Barnes, who was the GM of the Expo Center for 22 years, was announced, a selection committee was organized to find the next person to take the helm there.
David Henneke, chairman of the Garfield County Fairgrounds Trust Authority, said about 15 to 18 applications were turned in.
Potential candidates were narrowed down, and after a series of interviews with the selection committee and the GCFTA, Cue was offered the job June 1, 2023.
Henneke said Cue stood out as the right person for the job for several reasons, including that he’s a “local product” of Garfield County, meaning he knows a lot of residents.
On top of having experience working with the Expo Center itself and being familiar with various events held there throughout the years, Cue has a “good rural agriculture background,” Henneke said.
“He’s not afraid to get on a tractor — and he actually knows how to operate one,” Henneke said. “The general manager wears a lot of hats. ... It’s not just directing and marketing the facility. It’s setting up and tearing down events and fixing problems.”
Cue thanked Barnes, Sheri Baumgardner and Karen Schimon for all their time and work on the Expo Center and said that even though he’s only about two weeks into the new role, “a lot of irons are in the fire already.”
Those plans include infrastructure upgrades and improvements at the Expo Center and hosting a few new — and even former — events while also continuing a good relationship with Stride Bank Center.
“There’s a lot of exciting things to look forward to for the future of the Fairgrounds, and I’m excited to be here,” he said. “There are 9,000 permanent seats in the Coliseum, so the opportunities are almost endless.”
Cue thanked many individuals for helping him in one way or another throughout his time at GCEB, including other current and former staff members there, all of the precinct officials who’ve volunteered their time and Garfield County’s commissioners.
He also thanked Sen. Roland Pederson and Oklahoma State Election Board officials who recommended and approved him as GCEB’s secretary.
“This position came with a lot of responsibility ... (and) really helped me grow as an individual,” Cue said.
Cue is currently juggling the two positions, and his last day at GCEB will be June 30, 2023.
Cue has given his own recommendation to Pederson as to who the next Secretary of GCEB should be. Pederson will make a recommendation, and that one will go before OSEB for approval.
Henneke said he’s excited for the Expo Center’s future with Cue as the GM.
“(Cue) has a lot of good ideas, and I love the energy I think he’s going to bring to the Expo Center,” Henneke said.
