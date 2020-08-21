Howdy market watchers. Go wheat go! It’s that time of year where we start putting in the lows in KC wheat futures.
Last year the low was on Sept. 4. This year’s turnaround started on Aug. 7, at least so far, with an inside day the following session on Aug. 10, and then the break higher. Friday marked expiration for September grain options, with the front-month KC contract making new recent and indeed refreshing highs at $4.47. This is exactly back to where we were on July 30. Thursday’s close above the 50-day moving average, followed by Friday’s push, was encouraging. While these levels indicate some resistance, a move higher could see $4.60 back in the cards, right near the 100-day moving average.
Severe frost in Argentina on top of recent drought conditions have helped to support the market and paint a more optimistic demand picture for U.S. exports. U.S. dollar weakness, dropping to a two-year low earlier this week, has also been friendly for the wheat market as has strong China import demand, which already is more than double last year’s levels. If selling physical wheat at these levels, consider buying December or March call options to stay involved in the market. The Commitment of Traders report through Tuesday, which was released Friday, showed managed funds continuing to short cover in corn, reducing net shorts by 61,862 contracts, beans increasing net longs by more than 80,000 and KC wheat reducing net shorts by more than 7,500 contracts. September grain options expired on Friday.
This week’s Pro Farmer seven-state crop tour revealed expected reductions to crops in Iowa that led to an overall lower average yield estimate of 177.5 bpa corn yield versus USDA’s 181.8 bpa last week. For soybeans, the number came in at 52.5 bpa versus USDA’s latest 53.3 bpa average. This puts U.S. corn crop production at 14.82 billion bushels versus USDA’s 15.278 billion and U.S. soybean production at 4.362 billion bushels versus USDA’s 4.425 billion bushels. Despite the reductions, this would, however, result in the second-largest corn crop on record and the third largest for soybeans. Demand is therefore critical to supporting prices. China continues to make soybean, as well as corn purchases, with the latest being on Friday.
News that China’s corn again may be impacted by army worms amid tight supplies and growing demand helped to support that market. Export commitments of new crop corn sales from the U.S. are the largest since 1995 and the second largest on record. December corn futures finished the week at $3.40½, holding above the 50-day moving average. November new crop beans settled near $9.05, holding above the 200-day moving average. Friday’s action on beans resulted in an inside day on the charts, so we may see a breakout Monday, either up or down. With a big crop coming, we’ve been working with clients to protect downside on soybeans and believe these levels above $9.00 are indeed worth protecting. Economics are indeed driving China soybean purchases, but with the Democrats now past the convention, the election fervor is expected to heighten to cast a shadow over President Trump’s handling of foreign affairs, as well as the domestic COVID-19 response and the economy.
If you’re interested in a crop without price risk exposure, consider sesame. Enterprise Grain is having a field day on sesame this Wednesday, Aug. 26, south of U.S. 412 on 150th just south of Southgate Road. Check out Enterprise Grain’s Facebook page for directions and to learn more about this improved sesame program.
For the first time, the historic Jackson Hole Conference, where the Fed and other central banks, discuss monetary policy will be held virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks on Thursday.
The cattle market saw profit taking on Friday ahead of the 2 p.m. release of the monthly cattle-on-feed report. Feeder cattle have violated the bull market channel with Monday’s sell off. Live cattle futures also weakened, while cash bids continued to hold with a firmer tone reaching $106.50. USDA’s on-feed report came in at 102% on-feed above last year versus 100.8% expected, 111% placed versus 106.2% and 99% marketed versus 99.6% expected. Overall, the figures could be considered bearish against the average trade guesses. August feeder options expire on Thursday. Both the feeder and live cattle markets remain above their respective 200-day moving averages. August feeders settled just below $143.00, while October finished near $145.30. If you’d like to capture the recent gains, it’s looking like sooner rather than later to protect this price level. Feeder markets recently have mimicked equities, but fresh fundamental news could influence directional trade. Don’t get caught with complacency with cattle prices after bullish run and sideways chop. When the numbers make sense, get protection in place as the scenario can quickly change. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.