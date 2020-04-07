The next meeting of Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority will be at 5:30 p.m. April 23.
The meeting will be held in the annex of Garfield County Sheriff's Office, 216 W. Oxford.
The meeting was rescheduled from Thursday.
ENID - The services celebrating and honoring the life of Kassandra "Kassy" Kay Young, 50, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Joan M. Elwood, 67, of Enid, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday April 8, 2020, in the Evangel Assembly of God Church. Condolences online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
