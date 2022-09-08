Garfield Couty Detention Center

Garfield County Detention Facility. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, 216 W. Oxford.

Among the items on the agenda, GCCJA will discuss recommendations for reducing overcrowding at the Garfield County Detention Facility.

GCCJA also will discuss the Garfield County municipal inmate housing service agreement.

A status report of the jail will be discussed and an update will be given on the inmate cost per day increase request submitted to the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections and State Auditor's Office.

The meeting is open to the public.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you