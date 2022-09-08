ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, 216 W. Oxford.
Among the items on the agenda, GCCJA will discuss recommendations for reducing overcrowding at the Garfield County Detention Facility.
GCCJA also will discuss the Garfield County municipal inmate housing service agreement.
A status report of the jail will be discussed and an update will be given on the inmate cost per day increase request submitted to the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections and State Auditor's Office.
The meeting is open to the public.
