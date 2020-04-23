ENID, Okla. — Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields said this week's National Crime Victims' Rights Week is a time to honor those who serve victims and look ahead to helping those in need.
“It’s a time when we look back to honor and recognize all of the advocates, allied professionals and selfless volunteers who went before us to courageously advance the cause of crime victims," said Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields. "But it’s also a time that we should look forward to see the mileposts up ahead that we have not yet achieved and re-commit ourselves to continuing to advance the cause.”
President Ronald Reagan established the first National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in 1981. It was a formal recognition of a growing movement that sought to elevate the rights of crime victims and expand services offered to them.
“The victim’s rights movement began through a shared hope for healing, a hope for change, and a hope to be heard. This legacy of commitment and passion lives on today and motivates us as we move forward,” Fields said. “Over 30 years later, the work of those early advocates — several of whom came from right here in this community— has paved a wide, clear path of progress that we now find ourselves on. Without the work of those pioneers, so many of the rights and services that have become ingrained into our criminal justice system wouldn’t look like they do now, and some may not even exist at all. For their vision and tireless efforts, we say ‘Thank you.’”
Fields said this year’s theme is “Seek Justice, Ensure Victims’ Rights, Inspire Hope,” and it serves as a reminder that even though there’s been great progress, much work still remains.
“Victimization and its aftermath can be one of the most difficult periods in a person’s life. Victims’ families, friends and communities often face their own challenges as well. Loved ones may struggle to understand what kind of support victims need, or even how to talk to them about what happened," he said. "Service professionals, including prosecutors, may be uncertain how their roles intersect with victims’ own sense of what justice looks like for them. Recovering from crime is a complex and deeply personal process for victims, so we’re constantly trying to find new and better ways to address trauma and promote healing.”
As two examples, Fields praised the work being done by local professionals in the community who serve on multi-disciplinary teams that address child abuse and elder abuse.
“The professionals on these two teams do extraordinary work to protect the most vulnerable among us — those who all too often do not have a voice of their own," he said. "They work tirelessly to ensure that victims have access to justice and services and offenders are held accountable. I’m proud to be associated with them and their work. To me, their work epitomizes the spirit behind the crime victims’ rights movement.”
Even though Fields said they’ve been forced to cancel their candlelight vigil, which would have been the 30th annual for Garfield County, the issue of victims’ rights remains at the forefront of their efforts.
“The Enid Mayor and city council have declared this week National Crime Victims’ Rights week, and we’ve distributed a short video to continue to bring attention to these issues and raise the level of awareness," Fields said. "Above all, we want victims to know there are many people in our community who want to help them find hope.”
