LAHOMA, Okla. — In 1922 the Koehn family dairy made a decision to buy their first Jersey cow and in 2019 the Koehn family dairy made their next Jersey-driven decision — they became a producer/processor of their milk. They started Red Ridge Creamery in Lahoma.
“We couldn’t make a living as a family selling our milk doing it the conventional way,” Steve Koehn said. So, he and his wife Patricia made a decision to become an independent farmer, processing, marketing and delivering their own product.
“We love what we do and we want to keep our dairy going,” Steve said.
The dairy farm is located 2 miles west of Meno and 2 miles north. Steve and his son Blake milk approximately 70 cows twice a day. Patricia and their nephew, Blair Clinesmith, process the milk three times a week.
“Our milk only travels 9 miles to be processed by our creamery and bottling plant,” Steve said.
They pasteurize and homogenize their milk, making both cream and whole milk. They do a quick form of pasteurization that heats the milk for 15 seconds, killing any bacteria while having minimum impact on the flavor and nutrients.
The homogenizing process breaks down the fat molecules and spreads it evenly through the milk. Whole milk is required to be 3.25% fat and their cream line is natural.
They are heavily regulated, with their products inspected once a month and their processing plant every three months.
“Our milk is somewhat like beef. It’s the beef that is marbled and has fat that is the best tasting. It’s the same with our milk,” he said.
The choice of Jersey cows is because they have more fat in their milk. “The Jersey cow produces a rich milk, higher in protein and calcium making it more dense and velvety smooth,” Steve said.
The cows are raised on pasture and the milk contains no additives or preservatives. The Koehns also have “happy cows.” He walks by the baby calves and pets them and calls them by name. “I’ve named them all and I can tell them apart. These cows originate from our first Jerseys over a hundred years ago.”
Steve said they are one of only three dairies their size in the state. “The big producers don’t make it easy on us, but we are not going away.”
“We have a special premium product and I will not apologize for our price,” Patricia said.
They are creating a niche among coffee shops and specialty restaurants that prefer higher quality in their dishes and drinks.
One of those customers they’ve cultivated in the last three years is DoubleShot Coffee Company in Tulsa. DoubleShot decided to switch to a superior product and to increase the cost of their coffee.
“I made a decision to always use superior products in our company and that’s why we chose Red Ridge Creamery to put in our products,” said Brian Franklin, the owner of DoubleShot.
Patrick Blevins at Jumbo Foods feels the same. “Their milk makes my breakfast cereal the best,” he said. Jumbo Foods stocks the products and he says they always sell it before it expires. Joey Tyree is the manager of frozen foods and dairy at Jumbo and said the Red Ridge products are popular among their clients.
Gerald Blevins said Red Ridge is part of their mission to sell products from local producers.
“We are a family store connected to a community of people we have served since 1987. Our customers are important to us as are our small producers and their families. We do all our business locally.” He said if they don’t make it, we don’t make it and it has an effect on the entire community.
Red Ridge Creamery sells about 1,500 gallons of milk a week and another 150 gallons of cream.
They deliver to some of their clients in Edmond, Yukon, Arcadia and Enid. Rowdy Stick Horse Market and Apothecary, at 626 S. Hoover, carries their milk products. They also are distributed to other clients around the state by GoFresh.
Red Ridge Creamery was producing cheese until September. “We have the equipment to do it but I was finding it rather labor intensive with all the other hats I wear,” Patricia said.
The family is focused on doing what they do best and it is more than a full- time job, she said. Their products are made in Oklahoma, and they said they love their product and what they do.
Their creamery and store are located at 231 U.S. 60 in Lahoma. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday for local customers. They can be contacted at redridgecreamery@gmail.com or (580) 769-2995.
