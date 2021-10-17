A two-vehicle collisionat 2:39 p.m. 1½ miles west of Hennessey on Oklahoma 51 sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a 2019 Mack truck driven by Kendall Willheite, 47, of Anadarko, was stopped at a stop sign and pulled in front of a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Samantha Wingeart, 30, of Okeene. The Explorer struck the truck and left the roadway, according to the report.
Winegeart was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid by Life EMS and admitted in stable condition with an ankle injury. She was later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
A juvenile male in the Explorer was not injured. A juvenile female in the Explorer was transported by Life to St. Mary’s and admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and head injuries and later transported by Mediflight to OU Medical.
Seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles and in use, and airbags deployed in both vehicles, according to the OHP report.
The report stated the that cause of the collision was failure to yield.
Troopers from Kingfisher detachment of Troop J were assisted by Hennessey Fire Dept., Life EMS, Mediflght and Kingfisher Co. Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
